Coronavirus cases stay at 15
There are 15 COVID-19 cases in Wood County, according to the health department bulletin posted on Wednesday afternoon. This is the same amount reported on Tuesday.
There are nine hospitalizations and zero deaths. The age range is 20-71 and includes five men and 10 women. The median age is 55.
Ohio cases total 2,547 with 679 hospitalizations. There have been 65 deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 99 and includes 49% males and 51% females. The median age is 53.
Register for BG brush collection
The window to schedule an April brush collection in Bowling Green is open through April 13.
Residents may now go online to register their address for this month’s collection! Follow the Brush Collection Link located on the home page of the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) to complete the form.
Residents may also call 419-354-6227 to be added to the list of locations where crews will stop. Collection is scheduled to begin on April 20. Those who do not call in or go online to register by April 13 will not be included on the collection route.
Brush should not be placed curbside any sooner than one week prior to pick up.
Brush and limbs should not be more than 6 inches diameter and 6 feet in length and placed loosely at the curb – not bundled. Brush mixed with leaves or other yard debris will not be collected. The city, at its discretion, will not collect entire tree(s) placed in the right of way because of work by a contractor.
For cul-de-sacs, do not place brush in the cul-de-sac green space as it may block fire hydrants, and/or it is unmanageable for city equipment to remove.
Pickup is by ward and not by normal refuse collection day. To be included on the collection route, residents must register their address prior to the April 13 deadline.
Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website for more information and details. Information about this program may be found on the public works division web page or residents may call public works at 419-354-6227.
Custar meeting canceled
CUSTAR — The village’s April 8 council meeting has been canceled.
Weston cemetery board sets May meeting
WESTON — The regularly scheduled April meeting of the Weston Cemetery Board of Trustees has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is May 7 at 6 p.m. at the village hall.
Schedel will open later in season
ELMORE — Opening day at Schedel Gardens has been moved to May 1, due to coronavirus concerns.
The Easter egg hunt, set for April 11, has also been canceled.
Birth
Vanessa and Jackie Adams, a daughter, March 31, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light northeast wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light northeast wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 60. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.