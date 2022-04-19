Tax Day Rally in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG— The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is holding a Tax Day Rally on Saturday at noon in Hood Park, 105 Front St.
Attendees will be able to meet and mingle with fellow patriots and candidates. Signs, flags and families are welcome. Show support for lower taxes and smaller government. Candidates who are interested in briefly speaking at the rally about their positions on taxes and government spending, should contact nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com.
It has been 13 years since NWOCC had their first Tax Day TEA party rally.
The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is a non-connected political action committee registered with the Federal Elections Commission and the State of Ohio. For more information, visit www.NWOCC.org or contact at nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com.
49th BG 4th ward quarterly meeting is Thursday
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Council Member William Herald will hold his 49th Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Simpson Garden Building meeting room, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
See a free movie in N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — On Thursday, the North Baltimore Public Library will be having their View & Chew, a monthly free movie, at a new time, 6 p.m.
All are welcome to come out to the historic theater to watch “Marry Me” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available.
Barbecue benefits fire department
The Center Township Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday from 4 pm. until sold out at the station, 9986 Bowling Green Road East.
This is a drive-thru dinner and includes a half-chicken,green beans, potato salad, roll and cookie.
The cost is $12 per meal.
Way library to Host Electronics Recycling Drive
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host an electronics recycling drive on April 30 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Patrons can drop off no-longer-used or broken personal electronics and home appliances for our partners at RecellOne to properly recycle, reuse or dispose of to avoid that item ending up in a landfill.
Examples of accepted devices include laptop and desktop computers, flat screen TVs (no CRT or projection TVs), smartphones and tablets, batteries, small home appliances (microwaves, blenders, coffee makers, etc.), game consoles, DVD and Blu-ray players, extension cords, holiday lights and home office equipment including printers, fax machines and paper shredders.
In the case that some hardware may be able to be reused, RecellOne certifies that all data is completely and properly destroyed before any reuse. To be notified with a certificate of data destruction, leave name and email address when dropping off the item. Once Way receives the certificate of destruction, a copy will be forwarded on to you.
For more information regarding what items can be dropped off, contact Nicholas Sluka, systems administrator, at 419-874-3135 ext. 103 or nicholas.sluka@waylibrary.info.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 56. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Showers at night. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Thursday. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.