BG arborist resigns
City Arborist Grant Jones has accepted a forestry superintendent position in Oak Park, Illinois.
His last day with Bowling Green was Friday. Jones came to Bowling Green in 2016 and during the past 5 years he’s continued to expand on and improve the city’s urban forestry program, planting new trees, improving safety and reliability through tree maintenance/line clearance, educating community members of all ages and assisting residents with tree concerns.
The city is actively seeking a qualified arborist to continue this important work. Until the position is filled, residents may contact the public works department at 419-354-6227 with tree concerns or questions.
Give input on Walbridge parks
WALBRIDGE — Village council’s parks and recreation committee meeting has scheduled three meetings for planning for the future of the parks. All input is appreciated.
These are live meetings here at the municipal building. Social distancing and masks will be required.
The meeting are scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, May 4 and May 25.
BG Bicycle Safety Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s April meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Veteran’s Building in City Park. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Custar Council holds special meeting
CUSTAR — Village Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Custar Legion Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to vote on an emergency ordinance to renew the agreement with the public defender’s office.
6-State Trooper Project focused on distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project collaborated to focus on distracted driving enforcement. This initiative began on April 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ended on April 12 at 11:59 p.m.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.
During the 6-State project, OSHP issued 557 citations for distracted driving. In Hamilton County, there were 59 issued and 45 in Cuyahoga County.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Rain showers likely before 1 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: A chance of snow showers Wednesday, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 46. Breezy. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.