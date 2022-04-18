Severe Weather Safety seminar rescheduled
MILLBURY — The Severe Weather Safety seminar sponsored by Lake Township Police Department, originally scheduled for April 13 has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Township Hall, 27975 Cummings Road.
The event had to be rescheduled due to a threat of severe weather for Wednesday.
For further information, contact Ron Craig, community policing officer and crime prevention officer, at 419-481-6354.
Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay meet
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on April 25, 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave. The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Forecast
Today: Snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 1 and 2 p.m., then rain likely after 2 p.m. High near 45. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 57. Showers likely after 8 p.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 68. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 80.