Four more coronavirus deaths in Wood County
There have been nine deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County — up from five on Thursday — according to a Friday afternoon update by the health department.
They were all women with underlying health conditions. Their ages were 79, 88, 91 and 93, according to a health department spokesperson.
There are 77 total cases, including confirmed and probable. The number includes 30 long-term care cases.
There are 32 hospitalizations in the county.
The age range is 20-96. The median age is 61. There are 34 men and 43 women.
Statewide, there are 8,858 confirmed cases and 401 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106.
Public can comment on BG zoning
Bowling Green Council will hold a public hearing on Monday at 6:45 p.m. for proposed Ordinance 8842, amending the zoning district map of the City of Bowling Green for approximately 18.29 acres of land on South Dunbridge Road from A-1 Agricultural to I-1 Institutional zoning.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the public may view the hearing on the city’s YouTube channel which is www.bgohio.org/meetings and provide public comment during the lobby visitation portion of the planning, zoning and economic development committee meeting by calling 419-354-6291.
BG revolving loan committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday at 10 a.m. at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings due to the City Administrative Services building being closed to the public.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider an application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday: A chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 56. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 60. A chance of rain at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Rain likely Thursday. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.