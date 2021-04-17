County cases increase by 105
There have been 12,586 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 105 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths.
There are 186 active cases; this is an increase of 10 since Monday.
There have been 620 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 6,069 males and 6,630 females.
There have been 107 men and 107 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 39 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his hundreds, 17 were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 29 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s,three in their 50s, two in their 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment for the week since Jan. 18 is 31,116 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 7,990; health department, 15,508; Wood County Hospital, 5,518; and Community Health Services, 300.
There are nine zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. Last week it was 18.
There are 78 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 40 confirmed cases in Bowling Green and 18 on the Bowling Green State University campus.
There are 13 confirmed cases in Northwood. There are 12 confirmed cases in Rossford, 10 in Walbridge, eight in North Baltimore, seven in Wayne and six in Pemberville.
There have been 10 schools local schools impacted, the same as last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (four students, zero staff), Eastwood (three students, zero staff), Elmwood (one student, zero staff), Lake (one student, zero staff, Northwood (two students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (five students, zero staff), Perrysburg (six students, zero staff), Rossford (four students, zero staff), Otsego (one student, zero staff) and Perrysburg (five students, zero staff).
There have been 460 cases of residents in long-term care coronavirus cases.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 54,445 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 41.62% of the population. The number was 52,728 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 4,254,389 vaccines started, affecting 36.4% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Wood County’s population is 130,817. That are 253 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 1,050,112 confirmed cases and 18,991 confirmed deaths.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
At 8:59 p.m., Bowling Green police were notified of the accident on Mercer Road, near Alumni Drive.
Aveisha Payne, Bowling Green, struck Kolton Sizer, 27, of Bowling Green.
According to police, Sizer is a student at Bowling Green State University.
Bowling Green EMS transported Sizer to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
Police Lt. Dan Mancuso said he was not aware of Sizer’s condition but said he was not admitted into intensive care.
He could not provide additional details as the accident report is incomplete.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.
Senior center hosts diabetes information classes
Diabetes information classes will be hosted by the Wood County Committee on Aging in May and June.
These programs require advanced registration and participants will need to call upon their arrival to the Wood County Senior Center to be prescreened before entering the building.
Classes are sent for every-other Friday in May and June, starting May 14, from 12:30-2 p.m.
The classes will cover general diabetes information including nutrition, label reading, exercise and tips.
Denise Kaminski, RN will lead the classes.
Advanced registration is required. Space is limited. For more information contact Kaminski at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.
Birth
Leslie M. Waltermeyer and Brandon L. Polen, a boy, April 14, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind. Overnight low around 39.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 64 and a low around 42. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A 50% chance of rain and snow showers between 3- 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. On Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.