Coronavirus cases total 69 in Wood County
There are 69 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update posted Thursday afternoon.
There have been five deaths. There are 28 hospitalizations.
The age range is 20-96, with a median age of 60. There are 28 men and 41 women.
There are 31 long-term care cases, including residents and staff.
Statewide, there are 8,239 confirmed cases with 373 confirmed deaths.
The age range in Ohio is younger than 1 to 104. The median age is 54.
BG finance committee meeting moved
The Bowling Green Council Finance Committee meeting originally scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled to June 1 at 6 p.m. in the council chamber.
Forecast
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area and will run through 4 p.m. Friday.
Snow will move into the area from the west on Friday morning ahead of low pressure tracking out of the Plains. The bulk of the snow will fall in the area on Friday morning, before temperatures warm into the mid 30s.
Accumulations will be highest on grassy and elevated surfaces given warmer ground temperatures.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Hancock, Seneca and Huron counties will get snow. The highest amounts will extend from Bowling Green to Toledo and east to Sandusky.
The snow is expected to fall from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 39.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 56 and a low around 40. On Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 61.