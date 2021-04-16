County case update not available
The Wood County Health Department coronavirus case update was not available as of press time Thursday, for Friday’s newspaper.
The health department usually updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 54,445 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 41.62% of the population. The number was 52,728 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 4,254,389 vaccines started, affecting 36.4% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 331 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 253 cases per 100,000. The reporting last week was 287 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 883,946 confirmed cases and 18,917 confirmed deaths.
West Poe sewer repairs start next week
The Water Bowling Green Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing a sewer lateral on West Poe Road, just east of the intersection with North Grove Street.
As a result of this work, West Poe Road, from Grove Street to Main Street, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Residential properties and businesses within the closed area will have access to Main Street.
It is expected that the repair work will last one day. Once complete, a steel plate will be placed over the area. Asphalt restoration is planned to occur on April 23.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.
NIOT conversations continue
The next session in the NIOT BG Community Conversation Series will continue the focus on “The Rise of Extremism.”
Join in the conversation with Det. Louis Espinosa, from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
This virtual session will be held on April 27 from 7-8 p.m.
Use this link to join the meeting: https://bgsu-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtcu2trTouGt2aOv8IWbkIzu813JwtiD0d
This is the second session of a three-part presentation on the rise of extremism and domestic terrorism. Espinosa will share information about the strategies that extremist organizations use to recruit new members as well as indicators that individuals may be engaged in extremist activities. Additionally, he will share strategies that parents, caregivers, educators and community members can use to identify and address potentially dangerous behaviors.
This session will not be recorded due to the sensitive nature of this content. Attendees can type questions in the chat box during the conversation.
Heights community center holds walk-in clinic
PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccine clinic, administering the Pfizer vaccine, on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the ·Perrysburg Heights Community Center, 12282 Jefferson St.
Any person age 16 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Advance registration is not required. Vaccines will be administered on a walk-in basis. Contact the Wood County Health Department at 419 352-8402 with questions.
Water valve repairs close part of North Main
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing water valves on North Main Street, between Dill and Merry avenues, next week.
One northbound lane of traffic will be closed each day. On Monday, repair work will occur on North Main Street near Dill. On Tuesday, repair work will occur on North Main near Merry. Concrete repairs are scheduled to occur at both locations on Wednesday.
During overnight hours on all three days, each work location will have a steel plate over the area. Asphalt repairs are scheduled to occur on Thursday or Friday next week.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light northeast wind. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 61. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 56.