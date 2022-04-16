County has 105 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,548 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 105 cases since April 1.
There have been 354 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,095 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,017 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,681,437 confirmed cases and 38,266 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 20 cases from April 6-12. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 735 since Jan. 10.
Fake phone number was a scam
Bowling Green police are investigating an incident where a phone number for a local business was changed online.
According to Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division, someone called the fake number to get service and provided credit card information.
Mancuso said he did not know how much was money was lost.
The fake number was attached to the website of a local towing company, he said.
The division reminds residents to confirm the phone number for the business they are trying to contact through trusted websites such as the Better Business Bureau.
Birth
Leesa and Matthew Caris, a daughter, April 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind around 8 mph. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Monday, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 50. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 59. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.