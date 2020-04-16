Coronavirus cases total 67 in county
There are 67 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday afternoon update by the health department.
There have been five deaths. There are 27 hospitalizations.
The age range is 20-96 and the median age is 60. There are 27 men and 40 women.
The age range has fluctuated this week and at one time included a 6 year old.
In a statement, Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator for the Wood County Health Department, said that some cases recorded locally as probable do not meet the technical definition of probable cases and end up being dropped off of the statistics.
Statewide, there were 7,153 confirmed cases on Wednesday afternoon and 309 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 101, and the median age is 54.
Wood County Hospital makes masks a requirement
Starting today, Wood County Hospital will require all patients entering its facilities and medical offices to have a properly worn face covering.
This will prevent the spread of coronavirus for those that may be carrying the virus but are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms so they are unaware they are a carrier.
It is yet another step in slowing the spread and protecting staff and patients, according to a news release by the hospital.
The CDC recommends the use of facemasks in all public settings where social distancing is hard to maintain.
The hospital is asking for donations of handmade facemasks created following the CDC guidelines.
They are to be made from cotton fabric with ties or elastic ear loops and must cover the nose and mouth completely. Details can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Donations can be made by calling 419-354-8992.
Rossford police officers quarantined
ROSSFORD — Three police officers have been isolated after being exposed to a person who displayed symptoms of coronavirus, according to the department’s Facebook page.
This possible exposure occurred while making an arrest on Tuesday morning.
“These officers were performing the duties they were sworn to do,” the post said. “Please abide by the current and future orders issued by the governor and department of health. If you choose not to, you not only endanger yourself and your family, but our families as well. Stay safe and we will be there if you need us.”
‘Wing night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., will hold a “wing night” Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634. An order comes with eight jumbo wings, tater tots and slaw, all for $9.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely after 2 a.m., becoming all snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Snow showers likely before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 51. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 56. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 58.