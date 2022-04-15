District recognized for financial reporting
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. This is the 18th consecutive year the district has received this GFOA award.
According to the GFOA press release, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“Fiscal responsibility is a priority for the entire district team,” said Kay Ball, district chief financial officer. “We are committed to sound financial management as is reflected in our Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.”
Public hearing set for Perrysburg DORA
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Council will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on May 3, in council chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 201 W. Indiana Ave.
The purpose of this is to consider an expansion of the current Downtown Perrysburg DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) and creating a second DORA at Levis Commons.
The applications can be examined in the office of the clerk of council between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can also be viewed online.
Those who wish to express their opinion on this issue should attend this Public Hearing or send comments to the Clerk of Council, 201 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551-1582.
Eat out to support BG scouts
BSA Troop 419 of Bowling Green will be having a fundraising night on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St.
The troop will receive a portion of all sales during this time, with no flyer needed. Funds raised will be used to support troop events, purchase troop gear and support the boys going to summer camp.
Woelke talks to rotary club
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Martha Woelke, community development administrator for the City of Bowling Green.
Woelke will provide the club with an update on Bowling Green grants administration and community development partnership opportunities. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
BG Parks and Rec Summer Guide is here
The 2022 Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Summer Guide, which contains information on camps, sports, safety town and swim lessons, is available.
The guide is now available online at https://bit.ly/SummerGuide22 or may be picked up at some park locations. Resident registration begins on April 25 and non-resident registration begins on May 9. For more information call 419-354-6223, or visit www.bgohio.org.
Revolving loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the business revolving loan funds and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 16 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 50. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 61.