Toledo Toy Show returns to Total Sports in Rossford
ROSSFORD — Total Sports will host the Toledo Toy Show on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 200 tables will feature Nascar, Hotwheels, Star Wars, Matchbox cars, Tonka, Pez, dolls, trains, tractors, sports cards, slot cars, models, comics, tin toys, action figures, diecast trucks and cartoon characters. Total Sports is located at 10020 S. Compass Drive. Admission is $5 per person with kids under 12 admitted free.
Jerry Dorer and his wife began hosting and promoting toy shows 16 years ago with their first show at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. They expanded their efforts in Michigan to include the Grand Rapids Toy Show and took over the Jackson Antique & Flea Market Show growing to a total of seven shows a year. The Dorers came to the Toy Show business naturally having sold diecast cars as a vendor.
Social distancing and masks will be required. Vendors will be spread out and hand sanitizer will be available. There will be free parking and food trucks will be set up in the parking lot near the entrance to the building.
