Fifth coronavirus death in county recorded
A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions is the fifth recorded death due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update posted on Tuesday.
The county has 64 total cases, including confirmed and probable. The age range is 20-96 and the median age is 59. The cases include 26 men and 38 women.
There are 7,153 confirmed cases in Ohio with 309 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 101 and the median age is 54.
Haskins man charged with stealing phone in BG
A Haskins man was arrested for burglary Monday after allegedly taking a cell phone and entering a Bowling Green home.
Austyn Curley, 18, was taken to the Wood County Justice Center on charges of burglary and theft.
The incident was reported Monday at 7:20 a.m. after the victim walked to the police station from his home in the 600 block of South College Drive.
He said he stayed at a friend’s apartment Sunday night along with Curley. He said he woke up Monday and found his Galaxy phone, valued at $200, along with his phone charger and house key gone. He used his friend’s phone to call Curley at his own number. Curley said he was at the victim’s home on South College Drive.
The victim walked from the apartment in the 200 block of East Poe Road to his own house to get his key and phone back. He found the door locked. He then walked to the police station.
According to Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso, an officer was able to contact Curley via phone and set up a place to meet him. He was subsequently arrested.
Tune into park board meeting
The Wood County Park Board of Commissioners will have a special meeting on today at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is in consideration of new policies pertaining specifically to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be a recorded and live-streamed video conference. Ways to access the meeting include the parks website at wcparks.org/about/board-of-commissioners, the Wood County Park District Facebook page, and the “wcparks’ YouTube channel. Ways to provide public comment include the Facebook page, comments to the YouTube video, and by calling Director Neil Munger’s phone at 419-601-1653.
Birth
Michenzi and Dane Johnson, a son, April 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Friday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 52. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Saturday. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 55.