Fish fry is Friday in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 will have its monthly fish fry Friday from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out. The cost is $10 per meal and this is carryout only.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4 p.m. until sold out at 205 Perry St. The menu is pork chops, homemade dressing, corn casserole, roll/butter and a variety of desserts.
The cost is $9.
There will be no preorders. Carryout pickup will be on Maple Street.
Birth
Heather and Sean Wolfram, a daughter, April 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 61. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 63. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Partly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 64.