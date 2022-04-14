Motorcyclist injured after losing control
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he lost control while trying to avoid a vehicle that pulled out in front of him on East Wooster Street.
According to the report filed by the Bowling Green Police Division, at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jacob McKee was eastbound on East Wooster Street on his 2004 Honda sport bike, approaching South Enterprise Street.
Hunter Wright was northbound on South Enterprise, stopped for the stop sign at East Wooster, then entered the intersection.
McKee attempted to stop and lost control of his motorcycle, which came to rest before striking Wright’s 2014 Ford Fusion.
McKee, 21, BG, taken by BG EMS to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
Wright, 22, BG, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Births
Ashley Swartz and Nicholas Grames, a son, April 13, Wood County Hospital.
Bailey Bomer and Ian Stolar, a son, April 12, Wood County Hospital.
Chelsea and Andrew Hess, a daughter, April 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 50. A chance of rain showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of rain showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 60.