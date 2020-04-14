Wood County has fourth coronavirus death
A fourth death due to coronavirus has been reported in Wood County, according to the Monday health department update.
The newest death was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.
There are 59 total cases, probable and confirmed. There are 24 hospitalizations.
The age range is 6-96 and the median age is 59. There are 24 men and 35 women.
In Ohio, there are 6,518 confirmed cases with 1,948 hospitalizations. There have been 248 deaths.
The age range is younger than 1 to 101. The median age is 54.
Call in to participate in Perrysburg Twp. meeting
LIME CITY — Wednesday’s meeting of the Perrysburg Township Trustees is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will occur by telephone through the Webex platform. Anyone can attend, but Administrator Walt Celley needs to have the participants name and email address to invite you. The participant will receive an email from Webex with the phone number to call and the event number to enter.
For more information contact Celley at 419-887-6914 or wcelley@perrysburgtownship.us.
Lake school board meets Wednesday
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.
Social distancing will be practiced.
Wayne food giveaway is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the village area will be Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for the 43466 zip code.
Ghanbari announces employer dividends funding
PERRYSBURG – Ohio Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced that $1.6 billion in rebate checks are scheduled to be issued to employers in response to the coronavirus pandemic following approval from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board.
“Through strong investment returns and reduced worker compensation cases, the board approved this dividend for employers,” Ghanbari said. “The intent is for these dividend checks to provide assistance during a critical time for many of our employers and others that are eligible.”
The funding will be sent to employers across Ohio from the State Insurance Fund that will reflect 100 percent of the premiums paid in 2018. About $1.4 billion of the dividend will go to private employers, and about $200 million will go to local government entities, including counties, cities, townships and schools.
The monthly BWC premiums for March, April and May have been delayed until June 1, and some requirements and deadlines for several programs have been waived.
“I am appreciative of the board’s swift action in making these checks available for Wood County employers and government entities,” Ghanbari said. “The board’s decision is part of the State of Ohio’s whole of government proactive response to minimize the impact of the current pandemic on our economy.”
The BWC Board met Friday in an emergency session to approve these latest measures.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Thursday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Friday, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 53. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.