Natural gas supplier files bankruptcy
Volunteer Energy Services Inc., the natural gas aggregation supplier for Columbia Gas customers, has filed bankruptcy, according to a news release by the City of Bowling Green.
Those customers serviced by Columbia Gas and enrolled in the city’s natural gas aggregation program were recently made aware that VESI filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on March 25. The city was not aware of the VESI financial issues and did not have input into canceling the pricing for the natural gas aggregation program, the release stated.
Although VESI will no longer be providing natural gas to aggregation participants, residents will not experience an interruption in natural gas service. Participants will be transferred to the Columbia Gas Standard Choice Offer, which has a variable rate based on the natural gas market, adjusted monthly.
Bowling Green will be working to find a replacement natural gas aggregation supplier. The goal is to have something in place before the next heating season.
Columbia Gas customers, affected by this change, can remain on the Columbia Gas Standard Choice Offer until a new price is secured with the City’s aggregation program or they can search for an alternative natural gas supplier available thru the Energy Choice Ohio website: https://energychoice.ohio.gov/ApplesToApplesCategory.aspx?Category=NaturalGas.
Window broke at downtown business
Vandalism was reported Saturday at a downtown business.
The Bowling Green Police Division took a report at 12:15 p.m. that the window on the east side of the building that houses the Cookie Jar, 130 E. Court St., had been broken.
The window was cracked and had a large chunk of glass missing, according to the report, and it appeared either something was thrown at it, or it was punched.
The damage was estimated at $200.
Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse, One Court House Square.
Post serves seafood, has karaoke
Buy a lake perch or shrimp dinner Friday from noon-7:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1148, 719 S Main St.
Dinner includes perch or shrimp, potato, cole slaw and peach cobbler. The cost is $12. A combo dinner is $14.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. A lake perch sandwich and fries is $9.
This is carryout or drive-thru.
Karaoke is set for Saturday at the post from 8 p.m.-to midnight. It is open the public. Food will be available.
Nominate Bicycle Spokesperson of the Year
The Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission is sponsoring their annual Bicycle Spokesperson of the Year award.
Nomination forms for this award are now available on the city’s website www.bgohio.org. Any Bowling Green citizen can be nominated who exemplifies the spirit of bicycling through involvement in biking, bike safety or bike-related activities.
Nominations must be submitted by May 2. For questions or more information call the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6225.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms today and tonight. The main threats are strong winds and isolated tornadoes.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a,m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 42.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 62. A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 53. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Correction
Port authority meeting
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike. An incorrect date was in Saturday’s newspaper.