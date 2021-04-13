Wood County active cases increase by 105; 40% have had vaccines started
There have been 12,586 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 105 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths.
There are 176 active cases; this is a decrease of six since Thursday.
There have been 612 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 6,020 males and 6,566 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 52,728 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 340.31% of the population. The number was 50,108 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 4,122,416 vaccines started, affecting 35.27% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 879,480 confirmed cases and 18,827 Ohio resident deaths.
BG school board holds finance workshop
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special workshop meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the auditorium of the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
This is a workshop of the board, with Rockmill Financial Consulting LLC, pertaining to district financial planning and taxation policies.
The public is invited to attend. There will be no public participation.
Pedestrian struck, possibly injured Saturday
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday was treated for possible injuries.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Anidra Currie, BG, was walking on the sidewalk on the north side of East Clough Street approaching Manville Avenue while Riley Parm, Bowling Green, was driving southbound on Manville approaching East Clough.
Currie stated they both stopped and she believed Riley was letting her go first. She began to cross the street in front of Riley’s 2018 Honda Civic when he proceeded through the intersection.
Riley stuck Currie in the middle of his hood. He stated he did not see her prior to hitting her.
Currie, complaining of soreness to her left thigh and buttock, later called for Bowling Green EMS to be checked out. She was not taken to the hospital.
Wood County fingerling fish sale, pond clinic set
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a spring fingerling fish sale and pond clinic.
Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Fathead Minnows, and White Amur. Largemouth Bass is not available.
Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or by stopping by the office at 1616 E. Wooster St. (Greenwood Centre – Courtyard). Fish pickup is April 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Order forms and payment are due to the district office April 21.
The pond clinic is April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Lee Sundermeier residence, 15211 Potter Road, Weston. Matt Ross with CWS Environmental will discuss common sense information for pond management and answer questions. Register online at www.woodswcd.com, by calling the office at 419-354-5517 ext. 4, or email julielause@woodswcd.com. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.
Thayer starts spring events with Cars & Coffee
A Cars & Coffee event will be held at Ford-Nissan, 18039 N. Dixie Hw.y, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thayer’s drive-in movie nights will be starting again in May, with a Ladies Night at Thayer Honda on May at 7:30 p.m., celebrating Mother’s Day and featuring “Bridesmaids.” This movie is for adults only. There will be a local shopping component and food and drinks.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 53. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 61. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 62.