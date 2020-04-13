57 coronavirus cases in Wood County
A 6-year-old in Wood County has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Saturday afternoon health department update.
There are 57 cases in Wood County and they include 23 hospitalizations.
There have been three deaths.
The age range is 6-96. The median age is 59. There are 23 men and 34 women diagnosed.
Ghanbari supports ODOT initiative allowing food trucks at rest areas
PERRYSBURG – Ohio Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, supports a new initiative from the Ohio Department of Transportation allowing mobile food vendors to provide meals for truck drivers and essential travelers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most drive-thru restaurants simply can’t fit a semi, and the corporate policy of many restaurants is not to serve walk-up patrons at the drive-thru window,” said Ghanbari. “I have been working closely with the CEO of Nagle Trucking, Ed Nagle, here in Wood County to best support our nation’s truck drivers.”
Wood County’s two rest areas are located on Interstate 75; northbound at mile marker 178.74, and southbound at mile marker 179.1 which is one of the busiest in the state.
“Truck drivers have always been essential to the supply chain, but now more than ever as they transport personal protective equipment, food and other life-sustaining commodities,” said Ghanbari. “I’ve shared the permit information with Wood County mobile food vendors, and encourage those eligible to request the permit and help our truckers keep the supply chain moving.”
Vendors must follow state and local food service regulations, additionally, they must abide by the social distancing guidelines from the CDC. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will monitor these sites to ensure compliance with the Ohio laws and regulations.
Permit applications are available at https://odot.formstack.com/forms/temporary_food_truck_permit.
Historic Perrysburg cancels events
PERRYSBURG — Historic Perrysburg has canceled two spring events, due to coronavirus.
The April 18 Ladies Tea and the May 5 Annual Membership Dinner Meeting have been canceled.
