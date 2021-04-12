Troopers seize $90,000 worth of cocaine in Sandusky County
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a stop in Sandusky County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $90,000.
On Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Maxima with Ohio registration for a window tint violation on U.S. 20. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed two backpacks in the trunk that contained the contraband.
The driver, Ricardo Pizana, 35, Fremont, was incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
Join virtual ribbon cutting for Spherion
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Spherion Staffing & Recruiting’s new office at 325 E. Wooster St., on April 21 at 3 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join the event via Facebook Live through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce social media. The live stream will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Spherion is part of a three-entity company called the Schulte Group. Spherion Staffing deals with temporary and temp-to-hire opportunities.
COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Findlay, for students, by students
FINDLAY — University of Findlay has received 1,200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for University students in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.
Vaccination clinics began Thursday.
Vaccines will be administered by UF pharmacy, nursing and physician assistant students, which provides them with valuable hands-on experience for their future careers. Staff of the University’s Cosiano Health Center are also on-site during each clinic to oversee students and observe those who receive the vaccine for adverse reactions.
The COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson and Johnson is a single-dose vaccination and cannot be taken if the participant has already started either the Moderna or Pfizer series.
Students interested in being vaccinated should check their email for instructions on how to register.
Participate in history talk
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Historical Society will offer its third virtual program on April 21 at 7 p.m. Retired University of Michigan professor Mary Stockwell, Ph.D. will present “Interrupted Odyssey: Ulysses S. Grant and the American Indians.”
The virtual presentation will be offered via Zoom. Those interested may RSVP to Julia Wiley jwiley@rcolaw.com to receive a Zoom invitation.
The program is free.
VA Ann Arbor holds stakeholder listening session
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on Friday to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.
This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
To register for VA Ann Arbor’s listening session, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 57. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 60. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 62.