Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Two catalytic converters were reported stolen Thursday in Bowling Green.
According to Bowling Green Police Division reports, they were stolen off vehicles in the 2000 block of Napoleon Road.
Custar legion holds Easter Egg hunt
CUSTAR — The Custar American Legion will be sponsoring an Easter egg hunt Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
This event will be held at the village park.
Kids up to 12 years of age are welcome to participate.
Ribbon cutting for MARCS Tower
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce along with the City of Bowling Green will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly installed MARCS Tower on the west side.
This event will be held on April 26 at 10 a.m. by the Bowling Green Ohio Department of Transportation facility and the city’s water tower located at 13982 Mitchell Road.
The 300-foot tower was built as a part of the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, or MARCS. MARCS is Ohio’s wireless, digital communication network for first responders that enables local, state and federal agencies to communicate with each other.
The event will include words from Mayor Mike Aspacher, as well as Fire Chief Bill Moorman, State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, and State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg.
Community members are invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live. If you plan to attend in person, the chamber asks that you RSVP at https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/.
Spring plant exchanges in BG, Toledo
Plant giveaways will be held April 30 in Bowling Green and May 7 in Maumee.
The Wood County Plant Exchange, at the Wood County Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building 13800 Poe Road, begins at 8:30 a.m.
Guests can drop off their plant and garden paraphernalia donations. Volunteers then organize them into a dozen categories. Plants should be labeled and free of weeds. At 10 a.m. the giveaway area opens and continues until plants are gone. Attendees will receive at least three free plants, and more for those who donate plants.
For more information, contact 419-354-9050 and the Wood County Plant Exchange Facebook Page.
Toledo’s Plant Exchange, begun in 2005, will receive donations beginning at 8:30 a.m. when visitors can drop off. Shopping will be from 10-11 a.m. at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1403 Key St. The Toledo event allows each attendee five free plants, and more for those who bring plants to share. Also accepted will be gently-used gardening paraphernalia.
Concert celebrates Earth Day
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department along with classical duo Deux Saisons will be holding an Earth Day fundraising concert at the Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave., on April 22 at 4 p.m.
Donations will be accepted to benefit the Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation. Manny’s Munchies food truck will be on site from 3-5:30 p.m.
Park naturalists will be on hand to recruit and train volunteers for the upcoming iNaturalist/Pollinator Survey.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit www.bgohio.org.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Overnight low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 61 and a low around 43. Mostly sunny Friday and breezy. Highs near 60 and lows around 43. On Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 59.