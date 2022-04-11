BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 p.m. on Friday in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
GLCAP assists more than 1,200 households this winter
More than 1,200 households in Northwest Ohio were assisted with heating needs this winter through Great Lakes Community Action Partnership.
The GLCAP Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program helped Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca residents with utility payments to prevent shut-offs, restore utilities, or replenish propane, kerosene, or other heating supplies. GLCAP provided more than $400,000 in energy-related assistance to families in need. Staff are still in the process of tallying the final figures from the program period, which ran Nov. 1-March 31.
Although the EHEAP program has ended for this winter season, residents still have time to apply for assistance through the regular Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) that provides a one-time energy credit per year for utility or bulk-fuel bills.
“HEAP helps thousands of people every year with lowering their utility costs—we encourage anyone who is eligible to reach out for assistance,” GLCAP Energy Assistance Manager Joyce McCauley-Benner said.
HEAP is available to households at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines (e.g. $46,375/household of four). The deadline to apply for assistance is May 31. Details are available at www.glcap.org/heap.
Hunt for eggs at Schedel Gardens
ELMORE – An Easter celebration for children ages 1 through 12 is scheduled at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
The Easter bunny will be on hand during those hours to greet children and pose for photographs. This year marks the seventh annual Easter celebration at the gardens and the event will be held rain or shine. It is free and open to the public with canned goods donations accepted for the Elmore Food Bank.
There will be areas for age-appropriate groups with two hunts scheduled between 1:00 & 3:00 PM Children should bring their own baskets. Over 1,000 people usually attend the annual event at the 17-acre garden estate.
Other activities scheduled include face painting, pictures with the bunny, a cookie decorating station, coloring station, face painting and game station. There will also be vendors selling items including kettle corn, baked goods and shaved ice treats. The Blair Museum of Lithophanes will be open as well as the gift shop located in the Schedel Manor House. The Toledo Artists’ Club “All Things Bright and Growing,” a 38-piece juried art exhibit is located in the McAlear Gallery of the Brown Welcome Center.
Kids can play games, see bunny at Hayes Easter Egg Roll
FREMONT - Kids are invited to an afternoon of fun on Saturday at the annual Hayes Easter Egg Roll, which replicates the White House Easter Egg Roll that Rutherford B. Hayes started when he was president.
The egg roll is from noon to 3 p.m., and kids and their families can stop by any time during that time to participate. The event is geared toward kids ages 3-10, but kids of all ages are welcome.
Kids are asked to bring three hard-boiled, colored eggs to use in the traditional egg games, which will take place on the Hayes Home lawn. These are the same games played at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Kids ages 3-10 can also bring a pre-decorated egg to enter in the decorated egg contest. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, story reading, a craft and corn hole toss.
The Easter bunny will make an appearance and be available to take photos with event participants.
In the event of inclement weather, some of the activities, including corn hole, story time and the craft, will be moved into the museum.
Hayes started the first White House egg roll in 1877. Before that, kids played egg games on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building on Easter Monday. Congress, however, banned the event because of the mess.
A boy approached President Hayes just before Easter 1877 an asked if the egg games could take place at the White House instead. Hayes agreed, creating a tradition at the White House that continues today.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 59.