Wood County has 3rd coronavirus death
A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions is the third coronavirus death in Wood County.
There are 49 coronavirus cases in the county, according to a health department update posted on Friday afternoon.
There have been three deaths, up from two through Thursday reports. The first two Wood County deaths were announced on Wednesday.
The age range is 20-96. The median age is 61. The number includes 20 men and 29 women.
BG school meeting set for April 21
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on April 21 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a change from April 14, which was set at the Jan. 6 organizational board meeting.
The board members will meet remotely and additional details will be forthcoming.
Ghanbari highlights CDBG funding for BG
Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced appropriations to assist communities in their efforts to counter the coronavirus are scheduled to be provided from the CARES Act and distributed to the City of Bowling Green.
Bowling Green is set to receive $179,193 from the Community Development Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“This pandemic has caused shortages nationwide and I am grateful that Bowling Green will be provided with this relief,” Ghanbari said. “The funding will surely make a positive impact in Wood County in our efforts to provide everyone with the proper safety, health, and care they need as we continue to work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CDBG program provides communities and states with funding to provide a wide range of resources to address COVID-19, such as constructing medical facilities for testing and treatment, acquiring a motel or hotel building to expand capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery, supporting businesses manufacturing medical supplies, and more.
In total, HUD is allocating $90.9 million for Ohio through the CDBG program.
Bg utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of business.
The next meeting is set for April 27.
Ag forum will be held online
The April Ag Breakfast has been moved online.
Christopher Maurer, architect and found of redhouse studio, will talk on “The Future is Bio: How architecture and agriculture can join to fight pollution and mitigate climate change.”
The forum is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Register to join by phone or computer.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-2020-online-breakfast-forum-registration-101900021708 for more information.
Forecast
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3 a.m., then showers after 3 a.m. Low around 51. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers on Monday, mainly before 9 a.m. High near 58. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Breezy. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 44. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 45. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.