BG road closes for private tree work
Planned private tree work will result in two road closures on April 19.
The first closure will occur in the morning on Wallace Avenue, from North Maple Street to Meeker Street.
The second closure will occur in the afternoon on South Enterprise Street, from Lincoln Street to Gould Street.
During each closure, through traffic will be prohibited and access to driveways may be impacted.
Two arrested in alleged drug bust in Fostoria
FOSTORIA — Two people were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
A search warrant was executed at 1020 Buckley St., the residence of Anthony Nix, Strongsville and Crystal Dayton, Fostoria, according to a news release by the Seneca County Drug Task Force.
Dayton was arrested on an active warrant for absconding parole supervision. Nix was charge with tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools and possession of methamphetamine.
“I am extremely pleased to see that the hard work being conducted by the Seneca County Drug Task Force has once again produced stellar results,” said Sheriff Fred Stevens. “I will continue to say it until the dealers hear me loud and clear, we will not let you ruin our county with the poison you are trying to peddle to our citizens.”
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings. Public comments may be sent in advance to bgcity@bgohio.org.
Births
McKenzie Abbott and Clay Edwards, a daughter, April 8, Wood County Hospital.
Taylor and Joseph Sickler, a daughter, April 7, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Rain showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will overspread the region from southwest to northeast today into tonight. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 51. Southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 60.