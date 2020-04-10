Coronavirus cases up to 42 in Wood County
Wood County has 42 cases of coronavirus, according to a health department update posted Thursday afternoon.
There have been two deaths, which were announced on Wednesday.
There are 22 hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96. There are 17 men and 25 females diagnosed. The median age is 61.
In Ohio, there are 5,512 cases with 1,612 hospitalizations. There have been 213 deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 1010. The median age is 54.
Haskins holds Easter parade via vehicles
HASKINS — The village will host an Easter vehicle parade on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Decorated vehicles should meet at Haskins Community Church, 209 W. Main St., at 10:45 a.m.
The Easter bunny will be there, reportedly riding in a convertible.
The parade will be escorted by Haskins police throughout town.
Clean-up at cemetery announced
The clean-up date for Perry Township cemeteries will be April 20. Any winter items left will be disposed of.
Items taken from unlocked vehicles, wallet returned
Two unlocked vehicles were reported entered on Fairview Avenue, with items taken from both.
Items taken from one vehicle were later returned.
Sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, the owner’s wallet was taken from a 2008 Honda Odyssey parked in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue,
The owner reported receiving a call from the apartment management office which advised her wallet was found in the night drop box. The only items taken were her Social Security card and a gift card.
There was no video at the drop box.
Sometime between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, also in the 1000 block of Fairview, a 2016 Mazda 3 was entered and approximately 15 Xanax pills were taken along with a checkbook.
Wood County court gets tech grant to help with remote video hearings
The Wood County Common Pleas Court has been awarded a Remote Technology Grant of $35,131 from the Ohio Supreme Court to assist with equipment for remote video hearings.
The courts have been sharing one video cart between the three courtrooms and with probation so they can remotely interview inmates in the Wood County jail. This new equipment will make the process more efficient and also available for situations like the current one where contacts between people are to be minimized.
The grant was for two video carts. The grant became effective when Judge Alan Mayberry signed the grant award agreement Thursday morning.
“We are grateful to the Ohio Supreme Court for the grant which will help protect the health of all court participants and staff. It will also reduce the costs of transporting inmates to and from court, as well as probation officers traveling to the jail to interview inmates,” Mayberry said. “I also need to thank our court administrator, Mary Bodey, and our county IT director, Ben Hendricks, for working on the grant application and technological issues so we could get our grant request in a timely manner. The timeliness will help not only to receive this grant, but also get our order in line early for the carts from the vendor.”
Rossford cancels board meeting
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Schools regular board meeting set for Monday has been canceled.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for May 11.
All future board meetings will be conducted in the board room at the new Administrative Offices located at 701 Superior St.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Sunday after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Overnight low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers likely Monday, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 34. On Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 47.