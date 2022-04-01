BG man cited for open burn
A Bowling Green man has been cited for having an open burn that was near a gas line.
On Wednesday at 1:50 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a report of an unattended fire in the 100 block of East Court Street.
The officer, upon arrival, observed a large unattended fire directly next to the building and within feet of a gas line meter, according to the police report.
The fire was only being contained by a few concrete cinderblocks on the ground, the report said.
Dalton Smith answered the door and was cited for open burning.
Second Daddy Daughter Dance added
Join the City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department as they host another Daddy Daughter Dance.
This second date was added due to high demand and interest in the previous offering. This dance has allowed many people on the waiting list from the first event scheduled to be accommodated and now is open to additional people to register until spaces are full.
The second Daddy-Daughter Dance will take place on April 23, from 5:-6:30 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity for children ages 5-13 and their parents/guardians to dress up and enjoy an evening filled with age-appropriate music, dancing and food.
As part of the registration fee, each event will include boxed dinners from Paglia’s Pizza, a goodie bag containing games, candy and crafts, recreational activities in the gymnasium and other parts of the community center. Formal photo opportunities for each couple will also be provided. Spaces are limited, and tables will be spread out to allow for distancing.
Register by April 15 at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 Newton Road or https://bit.ly/BGCCDANCES. Cost is $30 per couple for residents; $35 per couple for non-residents; $12 for additional daughters/sons.
Fridays go to the birds in BG
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is offering Friday Morning Birding at Wintergarden/ St. John’s Nature Preserve with Chris Gajewicz.
This series will run from April 8-May 27. Adults 18 and older and birders of all ability levels are welcome to meet at Wintergarden/ St. John’s Nature Preserve on Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Binoculars and field guides are available for those who do not have their own. Hikes will last a minimum of one hour, but could last longer based on sightings and bird activity.
No pre-registration is required and participants can come to one or all of the meetings as they fit their schedules. Wear weather appropriate clothing and shoes that allow for walking on trails. This will be held rain or shine.
For more information, call 419-353-0301, or email cgajewicz@bgohio.org.
Karaoke at VFW Post
VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., will hold karaoke on Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight. It is open to the public and there will be food available.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — Baked steak will be served Sunday at the American Legion Post, 209 W. Crocker St. The menu is baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, with or with-out gravy, roll, dessert and a drink, all for $10.
Call the post at 419-288-3634 to reserve a dinner or stop by the post and eat in. Serving is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or until sold out.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 53. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.