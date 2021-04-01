Investigation ongoing in BGSU student death
Bowling Green police continue their investigation into the death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Lt. Dan Mancuso said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing.
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday the report was not yet complete.
Stone Foltz, a BGSU sophomore who was 20, died March 7 after an alleged hazing incident off campus on March 4. He reportedly drank a “handle” of alcohol, which is about 40 shots.
