Wood County has 15 coronavirus cases
There are 15 COVID-19 cases in Wood County, according to the health department bulletin posted on Tuesday afternoon.
There are eight hospitalizations and zero deaths. The age range is 20-71 and includes five men and 10 women. The median age is 55.
Ohio cases total 2,199 with 585 hospitalizations. There have been 55 deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 99 and includes 49% males and 51% females. The median age is 53.
False alarm at BGSU president’s home
A panic alarm at Bowling Green State University’s president home was accidentally set off Monday.
The alarm was sent to BGSU police around 11 a.m., and they responded as did officers with the Bowling Green Police Division since the BGSU property on South Wintergarden Road is in the city.
It is not known who set off the alarm or whether President Rodney Rogers was home at the time, according to campus police.
The property was checked, and no issues were found, police said.
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees will not meet
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Board of Trustees has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for tonight. The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for April 15 at 6 p.m. in the township meeting hall.
Walbridge Council cancels meeting
WALBRIDGE — Village council’s meeting for tonight at 6:30 has been canceled.
Human relations commission will not meet
Friday’s Bowling Green Human Relations Commission meeting has been canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 37.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 57. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. A chance of showers on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.