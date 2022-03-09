Tree removal closes City Park Drive
The south side of the City Park Drive will be closed on Thursday from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. for hazard tree removal. City Park will be accessible while this work occurs, but vehicles will be directed to exit the Park through the school access drive (near the Skate Park) onto Faye Avenue.
Dates of this closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and the progress of work.
Wallace Avenue closes for sewer work
Wallace Avenue between North Grove and North Maple streets will be closed on today from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. for a sewer replacement.
The street will be open during overnight hours, although the sidewalk in front of the work site will be closed during this time. Dates of this closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and the progress of work.
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
The monthly drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m.
This community meal is and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cup and cookies.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. The food bags are provided by St. Thomas More University Parish of Bowling Green and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. This month, a toiletries pantry provided by First Presbyterian Church will be available. Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information call 419-354-3989 or email cnekilpatrick@outlook.com or fccadmin@bgfcc.org.
Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Atrium of the courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square.
The finance and personnel committees will meet at 5:30 p.m.
BG park board meeting changed
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for March 22 at 7 p.m. has been changed to March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Simpson Building. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 30. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 52.
Corrections
Trustee name corrected
David O’Brien is the name of the Bowling Green State University board chairman. An incorrect spelling was in Saturday’s paper.
Property purchase corrected
On Feb. 28, the property at 513 Superior St. was only authorized by the Rossford Council for purchase by the city. It was incorrectly noted as purchased in Tuesday’s paper.
SamB’s owner corrected
Brenna Ferrell’s husband’s uncle, Jim Ferrell, owns SamB’s. An incorrect family reference was in Tuesday’s cook’s corner.