Wood County records 11,693 cases
There have been 11,693 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 93 since Thursday.
There have been 204 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There are 137 active cases; this is an increase of 21 since Thursday.
There have been 573 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,570 males and 6,123 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 25,555 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 19.53% of the population. The number was 23,934 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,997,268 vaccines started, affecting 17.09% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 837,16 confirmed cases and 17,502 Ohio resident deaths.
One cited for nuisance party
Officers were called to an apartment complex Saturday around 1:15 a.m. for a loud party complaint, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Upon their arrival to 1082 Fairview Ave., the officer could hear loud voices and music coming from inside the apartment and observed litter around the outside of the apartment.
When the door opened, he noted approximately 30 people inside.
Lasaun Bacchus, 21, a student at Bowling Green State University, according to the report, was cited for nuisance party.
Church offers free drive-thru dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will host a drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This drive-thru meal is for anyone who needs a meal.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church’s parking lot and remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will take their order and hand delivers the meal(s). Volunteers will be wearing masks and it is requested that participants also wear a mask.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every call the church at 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org.
BG finance committee meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting scheduled for tonight at 5:30 has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
Birth
Brittany Meronk and Tony Haas, a son, March 6, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: Rain likely on Thursday. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 52. A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow on Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 42.