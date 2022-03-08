BG assault, vandalism under investigation
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating an assault that happened Saturday in the 200 block of North Main Street, as well as a vandalism to a business window.
Police were called to the alley between Brathouse and Howard’s Club H at 2:06 a.m. for an assault.
The police report indicates the victim was a 19-year-old man.
At 1:16 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Nate & Wally’s Fish Bowl, 149 E. Wooster St., where they found the bar’s front window had been broken.
Neither report was complete as of Monday.
Catalytic converter stolen
A business in the 430 block of Bishop Road has reported a catalytic converter was stolen from one truck and damage was done to a second vehicle.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a report that two trucks owned by the MAAKIL Group had been damaged.
A 2014 Chevy Silverado had its catalytic converter sawed off. A 2010 Chevy Silverado had a large portion of its exhaust missing but not the catalytic converter.
The repair cost for both vehicles is approximately $1,700.
The person who reported the theft said he believed it occurred Feb. 26 at 11 p.m. based on motion-activated cameras.
BG community bands begin rehearsals
The Bowling Green Area Community Bands has started meeting again.
Weekly rehearsals at Bowling Green High School are set for 7:15 p.m. for concert band, 90 minutes, and 9 p.m. for BiG Band BG, 45 minutes.
Other meetings will be March 14 and 28; April 4, 11, 18 and 25; and May 2 and 9.
For more information, email thomasrheadley@gmail.com, wlake@bgsu.edu or catplewis@gmail.com
A tentative concert date of May 15 at 4 p.m. has been set. Also summer outdoor concerts may be possible.
Daffodil sales help Kiwanis Club help community
Order daffodils for the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club’s annual sale by Friday.
The sale raises money that goes directly toward making an impact in the community.
Pre order bouquets of 10 wrapped daffodils. They will be available for pickup from 2-5 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on March 25. Delivery will be March 25-26, for $1 per bouquet.
For more information email ahess@brookdale.com or call/text 419-889-4541.
BG taxicab meeting moved
The Bowling Green Taxicab License Board meeting has been rescheduled. The board will meet in council chambers, 304 N. Church St., on Friday at 11 a.m. to review new applicants.
Births
Aleaha and Nathan Bayly, a daughter, March 2, Wood County Hospital.
Sydney and Ethan Scott, a son, March 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Rain likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 10 and 11 p.m., then snow likely after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of snow Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 36.