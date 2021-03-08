Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The breakfast is from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6.50 for children under age 12.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny , with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 64. A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely on Thursday, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely on Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 46.