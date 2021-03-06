Summit Street closes for sewer repair
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing South Summit Street, from Lehman Avenue to Palmer Avenue on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Work may carry over into Wednesday.
During the closure, the sidewalk within the work zone will be closed to pedestrian traffic and parking will be removed.
The closure is required in order to repair a sewer lateral. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
No injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash
ROSSFORD — No one was injured in a four-vehicle crash at the onramp of Interstate 75 and Ohio 795 Wednesday.
According to the Rossford Police Department accident report, Max Leppelmeier, Wauseon, was westbound on Route 795 and attempted to turn southbound onto I-75. He failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Kari Burton, Toledo, who was driving a Kenworth tractor/trailer eastbound on Route 795.
Upon being struck, Leppelmeier’s Dodge Durango then struck vehicles driven by Rachel Wells, Perrysburg, and Tracy Lender, Millbury. Wells’ Ford Focus hit the guardrail.
Leppelmeier was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m.
Walmart employee cited for theft
A Walmart employee has been cited for theft after admitted to using a self-scan checkout and not scanning every item.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the store at 11 a.m. Thursday and met with a member of asset protection and the store manager. They said they were working on an employee theft that occurred multiple times between Sept. 25 and Feb. 20.
Police were told Brenda Rathburn has gone through self-checkout multiple times and would scan some items but not others. The items not paid for valued $63.04.
Rathburn, 62, Bowling Green, was charged.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 58. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.