County has 11,600 cases; long-term care numbers hold
There have been 11,600 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 98 since Monday.
There have been 204 deaths, which is an increase of 10 since Monday.
Nine of the new deaths occurred during January and early February, according to a note on the health department website.
There are 116 active cases; this is an increase of 34 since Monday.
There have been 569 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,524 males and 6,076 females.
There have been 99 men and 105 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 37 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his 100s, 15 were in their 90s, 37 were in their 80s, 26 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 11,320 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 4,420; health department, 3,280; and Wood County Hospital, 1,820.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 23,934 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 18.3% of the population. The number was 22,827 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 1,803,091 vaccines started, affecting 15.43% of the population.
There are 17 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 11.
There are 41-45 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in Rossford. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Haskins, Hoytville, Millbury, North Baltimore, Northwood, Pemberville, Wayne, Walbridge, West Millgrove and Weston.
There have been 14 impacts to local schools for the week of Feb. 22, compared to 12 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, one staff), Elmwood (zero students, one staff) Penta Career Center (zero students, one staff) and Perrysburg (seven students, two staff).
There have been 913 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is the same as last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 240 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 183 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 172 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 833,772 confirmed cases and 16,750 confirmed deaths.
A note on the state’s website said that only verified mortality data is listed. This information is not available daily, and is updated approximately twice per week as data is received.
Cooper employee injured
A Cooper Standard employee was transported from Bowling Green to a Toledo trauma center Wednesday with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Middleton Township EMS responded to the 8 p.m. call due to a high call volume being handled by the Bowling Green EMS division.
Middleton Township EMS Captain Tyler Ellis could not provide any additional information due to HIPAA laws.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Extended: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 44. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 28. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.