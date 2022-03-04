Bradner Legion hosts baked steak dinner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion is hosting its monthly baked steak dinner Sunday.
The menu is a baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10.
To reserve a dinner call 419-288-3634 or stop by and eat in person in the hall. Serving will start at 11:30 a.m. and go until either gone or 1 p.m.
The legion is located at 209 W. Crocker St.
Driver injured after striking pole
A Bowling Green woman was injured after she drove into a utility pole.
The city closed Haskins Road Thursday to repair the electric pole that was snapped when it was hit by a driver Wednesday.
At 5:59 p.m., Lauryn Lehman, 19, BG, was northbound on Haskin Road when she failed to maintain reasonable control and ran over the curb on the right side of the road near Parker Avenue.
She struck a utility pole with her 2000 Honda Odyssey, making her airbag deploy and breaking the pole.
The vehicle sustained front passenger side damage but the passenger side windows were also blown out, according to the crash report filed by the Bowling Green Police Division.
Lehman sustained possible injury. There is no indication on whether she was taken to the hospital.
She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Lake plans special meeting
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting to approve a new abatement agreement on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the board of education conference room.
Brown to speak to BG Rotary Club
Tim W. Brown, who is currently serving as the fifth president of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Bowling Green meeting.
Brown will give a general overview of TMACOG and provide an update on regional transportation projects and priorities, including updates on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and investment. He will also update us on water quality efforts impacting Lake Erie.
The meeting is at Bowing Green County Club.
Reel Opinions presents Laura Ingalls Wilder
PERRYSBURG — On Thursday at 2 p.m., Way Library and WGTE will present the episode “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page” from the PBS series American Masters.
“Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page” presents an unvarnished look at the unlikely “Little House” series author whose autobiographical fiction helped shape American ideas of the frontier and self-reliance.
Masks are required. Registration is not required.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Showers overnight, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny and windy, with a high near 68. Overnight low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Cloudy Monday, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. On Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 41.