Prescribed burn planned at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve
The Bowing Green Parks and Recreation Department periodically conducts prescribed burns at the Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve as a land management tool. These controlled burns have greatly enhanced the natural habitat for wildlife and assist with plant management - efficiently removing non-native invasive species that invade our local habitat and shade out native plants. Controlled burns are considered a natural resource manager’s most cost-effective tool for managing a natural habitat.
Given the correct weather conditions, the nature preserve will conduct a prescribed burn this spring to maintain the prairie grasses and flowers. The burn will be conducted by a Certified Prescribed Fire Manager, along with trained City of Bowling Green staff and trained Hancock County Pheasants Forever volunteers. The burn will be supervised by the Bowling Green Fire Division.
Should you be using the preserve during the time of a burn, stay on the trails and maintain distance. Certain trails may be closed for a short period of time for safety purposes. Most burns require a couple of hours to complete.
For more information call Cinda Stutzman, natural resources specialist, 419-353-0301.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, drink, dessert and a roll, for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone or 1 p.m. Masks are required.
Get a photo with Easter bunny, duck
NORTH BALTIMORE — Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library are sponsoring pictures with the Easter bunny and duck.
On March 13, stop by the library front lawn, 230 N. Main St., from 1-33 p.m. Take pictures with a camera or cell phone with the bunny and duck for $5.
All proceeds will go to North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Lights Fund. For more information call the library at 419-257-3621.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 25.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 42. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 26. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 46. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny on Monday, with a high near 55. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 61.