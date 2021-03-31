South College Drive closes
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing South College Drive, from East Wooster to Clough streets on Thursday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. During the closure, the sidewalk within the work zone may be closed to pedestrians.
The closure is required in order to replace a fire hydrant. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior box food program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Also, the pantry has new hours, in addition to the first Friday of the month.
Starting in April, the pantry will be open as a drive-through only on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 5-6 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10-11 a.m.
For more information, call 419-353-0682.
Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the city’s YouTube Live channel: www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Public comments may be sent in advance to bgcity@bgohio.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 24.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 48 and a low around 34. Sunny again Saturday, with a high near 64. Breezy. Overnight low around 43. On Sunday, sunny, with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 70.