Wood County has 14 coronavirus cases
There are 14 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday afternoon update by the health department.
There are seven hospitalizations and zero deaths. The age rage is 20-71. The number includes four males and 10 families with the median age being 57.
Statewide, there are 1,933 cases, including 475 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.
The age range is 1-98, with 50% each male and female. The median age is 53.
Call center temporarily closed
Wood County Department of Job and Family Services call center will be closed on Tuesday for normal maintenance. It will reopen on April 1, for normal business.
BG mayor talks at 4th Ward meeting
Bowling Green Council Member William Herald will be holding his 41st 4th Ward quarterly meeting on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Mayor Mike Aspacher will give an update on city matters. Herald will then give a brief update. There will be ample time for citizens to to bring up issues, concerns and questions.
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus and resulting meeting restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting. For those wishing to join the meeting, type: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/744615860 in a browser (e.g., Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome). In response to the question, “Open Zoom?” either: (a) click Join or (b) click Cancel and then click “join from your browser. (If prompted, the meeting number is: 744615860.). The computer’s audio and video can then be used.
It may be prudent to start the process 10 to 15 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions can be directed to Herald at 419-352-6644 prior to the meeting.
All are welcome to attend.
Food distribution, with drive thru set for BG
The monthly food distribution and senior box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be a new drive thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of viruses. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. Patience will be appreciated as needs are met safely.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees will not meet
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Board of Trustees has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for April 15 at 6 p.m. in the township meeting hall.
Walbridge Council cancels meeting
WALBRIDGE — Village council’s Wednesday meeting has been canceled.
Custar meeting canceled
CUSTAR — The village’s April 8 council meeting has been canceled.
Human relations commission will not meet
Friday’s Bowling Green Human Relations Commission meeting has been canceled.
Weston cemetery board sets May meeting
WESTON — The regularly scheduled April meeting of the Weston Cemetery Board of Trustees has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is May 7 at 6 p.m. at the village hall.
Schedel will open later in season
ELMORE — Opening day at Schedel Gardens has bee moved to May 1, due to coronavirus concerns.
The Easter egg hunt, set for April 11, has also been canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. A chance of showers on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.