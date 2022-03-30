Mom in Fulton County crash dies; whole family killed
WAUSEON – A woman who was seriously injured in a Fulton County crash that killed her fiance and three children has died, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, died Monday, the patrol said in a Tuesday news release.
Her three children and fiance also died in the Saturday 11:48 p.m. crash on County Road 14 at County Road H.
A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Michael, 28, Wauseon, was southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Michael.
Two passengers in Michael’s car, Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, and Deklin Jankowski, 9, Delta, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two additional rear passengers, who were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, both of Delta, died from their injuries on Sunday.
Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.
Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Further investigation has determined that safety belts and/or child safety seats were in use at the time of the crash by all occupants in both vehicles, with the exception of Brown, the front right seat passenger of the BMW.
Two of the children were students at Evergreen Elementary, which is offering grief support.
“Today’s loss of two Evergreen Elementary students and their family members is devastating to the Viking community,” said Evergreen Local Schools Superintendent Eric Smola on Monday. “On behalf of Evergreen Local Schools, our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to all who were involved in the tragic auto accident. In addition to its counseling team, Evergreen will also have therapy dogs and counselors from neighboring school districts and agencies available this week to help our students and staff cope with this incredibly sad loss.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the family’s burial expenses. As of Tuesday it had already surpassed its goal of $5,000, raising over $42,000. The link is https://gf.me/v/c/lyyj/muriel-and-xavier-and-three-beautiful-babies.
