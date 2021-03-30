Wood County active cases increase slightly
There have been 12,080 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 66 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 210 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There are 110 active cases; this is an increase of 16 since Thursday.
There have been 598 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,760 males and 6,320 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 39,925 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 30.52% of the population. The number was 34,168 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 3,276,391 vaccines started, affecting 28.03% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 859,423 confirmed cases and 18,526 Ohio resident deaths.
Find an egg at the Wood County Museum
The Easter bunny has hidden Easter eggs all around the Wood County Museum grounds, 13660 County Home Road. Join in on the fun and explore the grounds while looking for colorful eggs. There is one golden egg to find.
This is an egg hunt for both children and adults. To ensure that everyone can enjoy the fun, only collect one egg per person.
Anyone who finds an egg should bring it into the museum during open hours and claim a prize. One prize per person.
The hunt will last through Friday or until all eggs have been located.
Passenger identified in fatal ATV crash
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has identified Bridget Bailie, 20, of Bowling Green, as the passenger in a fatal ATV crash that occurred Sunday morning.
She was transported by Mid-County 120 to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was not listed as a patient Monday morning.
At 3:27 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office investigated a single ATV crash in the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road north of the intersection of Jerry City Road. The ATV struck a ditch bank.
The driver, 19-year-old Curtis A. Helman from Brunswick, was was pronounced dead at then scene.
Heidelberg University, Tiffin, said in a statement Helman was a sophomore student-athlete who was majoring in criminology and minoring in psychology.
The crash remains under investigation.
Otsego holds special meeting
TONTOGANY — The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the employment of personnel and any other business that comes before the board.
The meeting will be held in room C145 of the high school.
Perrysburg offering wood mulch
PERRYSBURG — The city is offering free wood mulch to residents.
This mulch stockpile has been double ground into wood mulch and can be used for landscaping needs.
An area on the outside of the locked gate at the city distribution area near the wastewater treatment plant at 3 W. Boundary St. has wood mulch that is available at no charge to city residents throughout the year. Residents may take this mulch during daylight hours.
Weston Twp. Trustees move meeting
WESTON — The April meeting of the Weston Township Board of Trustees has been changed to April 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Weston Township Building located at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 37 and a low around 24. Sunny Friday, with a high near 49 and a low around 35. On Saturday, sunny, with a high near 63.