VFW hosts karaoke night
Bowling Green VFW Post 1148 will hold karaoke Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight.
It is open to the public and food will be available.
The post is located at 719 S. Main St.
BGCS holds forums to discuss facilities
The Bowling Green City Schools Facilities Advisory Committee invites the public to the first of two community information meetings regarding the work of the committee regarding school facilities. The public will be encouraged to ask questions and share input at both meetings.
The first Community Input Night meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Performing Arts Center.
The second Community Input Night meeting will be held on March 22 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the PAC.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Human Resources Department, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions.
Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Way Library hosts NW Ohio Book Depository tour
PERRYSBURG — Meet at BGSU at Levis Commons at1655 N. Wilkinson Way on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a tour of the NW Ohio Regional Book Depository which holds 1.25 million items.
As part of the tour, guests will learn the depository storage and retrieval methods, how big data is used to manage the collection, and will see what 10,000-square-feet of books looks like.
Registration is required and space is limited. Participants can register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
The program is free but guests must provide their own transportation to the book depository. Masks are also required for this tour, regardless of vaccination status.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 32.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 63. Showers likely overnight, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers continue overnight, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. On Monday, cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.