BG prepares for Coventry improvements
The street improvement project within the Bowling Green Coventry Subdivision will soon begin. Public works will begin this project by repairing catch basins along Devonshire, Cobblestone, Somerset and Tamarac. It is expected that this initial phase of the project will last approximately one month.
Later this spring/early summer,public works will remove sections of old, broken curb ahead of a contractor pouring new replacement curbs where old sections were removed. Public works will also upgrade the ADA ramps to include proper slope, grade and ADA warning strips later this spring/early summer.
The final phase of this project will occur this summer when a paving contractor will be on site to repave these roads.
NIOT plans Thursday meeting
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday from 3-4:30 pm.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Post holds perch dinner
PEMBERVILLE — American Legion Post, 405 E. Front St.,will hold a Lake Erie perch dinner on Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
The cost is $14.
The dinner includes five pieces of perch, french fries, applesauce and roll. This is drive thru or carryout only.
Patrons can enjoy longer visits at Perrysburg library
PERRYSBURG — The Way Public Library is easing restrictions related to coronavirus.
The 30-minute limit for library visits will no longer be in effect.
Seating options have been returned to the main level.
Computer sessions have been increased to 60 minutes per day per patron.
Meeting Rooms A and B and Conference Rooms 1 and 2 are once again available for groups of four or fewer people.
Special hours for those age 60 and over and the immunocompromised will now be from 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Proper wearing of masks, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing are still necessary.
BGSU plans in-person graduation
Bowling Green State University graduation ceremonies, rain or shine, will be held outdoors at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium.
There will be multiple ceremonies occurring April 30-May 2.
The ceremonies will accommodate a smaller group of graduates, with limited guest capacity.
The ceremony format will be adjusted to ensure we follow health and safety protocols, and graduates will still cross the stage and receive their diploma covers.
For those students and guests who are not available to attend in person, BGSU will continue to offer a virtual celebration this spring. The university will work closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to execute these in-person events and is committed to following any commencement guidelines provided by ODH at the time of the event.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 25.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 43. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 26. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 43. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 27. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 49. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 55.