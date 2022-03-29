More vandalism reported at City Park
Bowling Green police are investigating a Monday morning report of vandalism at City Park.
The incident was not complete at presstime.
Bowling Green police responded to City Park Thursday on a criminal damaging complaint.
A park employee told the officer that sometime over the weekend a person or persons used black and red paint inside the stone shelter to paint four smiley faces, according to the police report.
The park employee said those can be sanded off but someone also wrote “HI” and either the initials WS4 or hSM on the granite plaque on the outside of the stone shelter which cannot be removed without damaging the granite, the report said.
Two more children die in Wauseon crash
WAUSEON – Two more children have died, bringing the fatalities to four, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Fulton County.
The rear passenger of the BMW, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, has been identified as Deklin Jankowski, 9, Delta. The two additional rear passengers, who were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, both of Delta, died from their injuries on Sunday, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol is investigating the 11:48 p.m. Saturday crash on County Road 14 at County Road H. The crash occurred at 11:48 p.m.
A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, was southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Michael.
Two passengers in Michael’s car, Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, and Deklin, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.
Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Not all seatbelts were being used, according to the patrol.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Morenci, Michigan Fire Department and Wauseon Fire Department.
Prospect closes for sewer repair
Prospect Street between Leroy and Frazee avenues will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. for a sewer repair. The street will be open during overnight hours. Dates of this closure are subject to change and depend on weather and work progress.
BG food distribution is Friday
The Bowling Green food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 419-353-0682.
Meyer talks BGSU athletics at Kiwanis meeting
Bowling Green State University athletics is the subject of Thursday’s speaker at the Bowling Green Kiwanis noon luncheon at the senior center at noon.
Dan Meyer, who has been on the BGSU staff for the last eight years, is the speaker. He provides direction and leadership to the BGSU for the development program, including fundraising and capital projects.
He came to BGSU from Washington State University in July 2020. He is a native of Wisconsin and a 1994 graduate of the University of Wisconsin.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Southwest winds may gust as high as 40 mph Wednesday night into Thursday.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and 3am, then rain after 3 a.m. Low around 34. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 9 a.m. High near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers at night, mainly after 9 p.m. Low around 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 46. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 52.