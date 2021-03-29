Deputies investigate fatal ATV crash in Portage Twp.
PORTAGE — A Brunswick man died in an ATV crash on Cloverdale Road early Sunday morning and his passenger was injured, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:27 a.m., deputies investigated a single ATV crash in the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road north of the intersection of Jerry City Road, in Portage Township. The ATV reportedly struck a ditch bank.
The driver was identified as Curtis A. Helman, 19, Brunswick. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger was injured and transported to Wood County Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virtual ribbon cutting for Time Staffing
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Time Staffing office, 1045 N. Main St., Unit #3, on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Join the event via Facebook Live through the chamber’s social media.
The live stream will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Time Staffing provides customized employment services to businesses and people looking for employment. Their staff members are involved with many nonprofit groups, including Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, United Way, Read for Literacy and Susan Komen Race for the Cure.
Call for Submissions: 2020 Local History Publication Awards
The Center for Archival Collections in the Bowling Green State University Libraries is seeking submissions for its 2020 Local History Publication Awards. Works published between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020 will be considered.
The awards committee will recognize authors for outstanding publications in two divisions. The Academic Scholar Division will include works prepared and submitted by authors who are professional writers or academicians. The Independent Scholar Division will include works prepared and submitted by independent or local researchers, amateurs and other creative writers who do not claim “history” as a profession. Each division winner will receive a $300 cash award and plaque.
Eligible works must address an historical topic within the 19 county region of northwest Ohio. Works shall be judged by the Awards Committee on: literary merit, overall significance and contribution to explaining and understanding the history of the region. Consideration also will be given for style and content. Other considerations will include grammar, accuracy, illustrations, layout, indexes and distribution.
To submit a work, send two copies to the Center for Archival Collections, 5th Floor, William T. Jerome Library, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403, postmarked by Wednesday. All works submitted become the property of the CAC.
For further information, contact Jennifer Long Morehart at the CAC at 419-372-9614.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. South wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 39. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 50. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 61.