Man, child die in Wauseon crash
WAUSEON – A man and a child were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Fulton County.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on County Road 14 at County Road H. The crash occurred at 11:48 p.m.
A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, was southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Michael.
Two passengers in Michael’s car, Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, and a child who was not identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. Two children from Michael’s vehicle were taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for serious injuries.
Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Not all seatbelts were being used, according to the patrol.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Morenci, Michigan Fire Department and Wauseon Fire Department.
NWO Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey holds fundraiser
SYLVANIA – The NWO Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team is hosting the 7th Annual Fire & Ice Charity Game “Busted” on Saturday at Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 Sylvania Ave.
Toledo Fire Hockey will play Toledo Police Hockey, with the winner taking on the Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team.
Sled Hockey is fully competitive ice hockey for people with physical disabilities to be a part of a competitive team. It is a Paralympic sport where ice hockey is played sitting in sleds using two sticks to propel across the ice.
The team is a 501c3 organization under Ohio Sled Hockey. Now in its seventh season, the Northwest Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team consists of young people ranging in age from 6-46 who have varying physical disabilities that prevent them from playing stand up hockey and is a life changing experience for the players. For more about the Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team, find them on the web at nwosledhockey.com.
The Toledo Fire Hockey Team and Toledo Police Hockey Team are able-bodied players that annually compete in the Battle of the Badges.
Admission is $5 and there will be a $5 pizza buffet. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, raffle baskets, spirit wear and chuck-a-puck. Try sled hockey – put yourself in a sled for $2 and get on the ice.
Gavarone introduces bill honoring Soviak
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavaron, R-Huron, has introduced legislation honoring the life and legacy of a local hero from Erie County.
Senate Bill 312 will require the Ohio Department of Transportation to place signs along the designated roadway, recognizing the sacrifice and service of U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.
Soviak, 22, was killed during a terrorist attack in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
Under Senate Bill 312, a portion of Ohio 113 in Erie County will be renamed the “U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak Memorial Highway.”
“Max made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” Gavarone said. “This dedication serves to honor his life and legacy and as a reminder for generations to come that freedom is never free.”
Soviak grew up in Berlin Heights where he attended Edison Local Schools before joining the United States Navy.
Deadline nearing for winter utility assistance availability
As winter is coming to end, the deadline is nearing for households to seek help through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program offered by Great Lakes Community Action Partnership . The program is available for eligible households in Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties now through Thursday.
EHEAP provides assistance to help households that have disconnected utilities or are at risk of a utility disconnect, or are running low on wood, kerosene, propane or other fuel supplies.
Residents must be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines (e.g. $22,540 annual income/household of one; $46,375 annual income/family of four) in order to be eligible for assistance.
Applicants must also provide a list of all household members, including social security numbers and birthdates; proof of citizenship for all household members; proof of income for all household members for the previous 30 days or 12 months; and copies of recent utility bills.
Scheduling and details on EHEAP assistance is available online at www.glcap.org/winterheating or by calling 567-432-5046.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Wind chills will be in the single digits today into this morning.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Rain and snow likely before 2 a.m., then rain. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Rain on Wednesday, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 51.