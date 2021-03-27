Helping students thrive through the pandemic
PERRYSBURG — The Northern Wood County Republican Club will host a meeting about changes in the education system due to the pandemic and help for caregivers.
The free meeting will be held Monday
Dr. Raymond Witte, school psychologist and dean of the Judith Herb College of Education at the University of Toledo
School board members will be available to answer questions.
Wear a mask. The hall will accommodate social distancing for a large group. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Raymond H. Witte as our guest speaker. His extensive experience working with students with learning challenges in addition to assisting individuals and their families through transitions makes him a valuable resource in our community. He is driven by his passion for student success” said Maria Ermie, president of the NWCRC.
Witte’s professional training has focused on individual and system assessment and intervention, along with mental health provision in the schools. During his tenure at Miami University, Witte provided undergraduate and graduate instruction in the area of educational assessment and evaluation, psychological assessment and intervention, practicum supervision, along with program design and evaluation. His areas of clinical experience include learning disabilities, head trauma and traumatic brain injury .
Witte is a licensed school psychologist in Ohio. He has written three textbooks and has published over 30 articles.
Rosenboom plans hiring event
Rosenboom Machine & Tool Inc., 1032 S. Maple St., will hold a hiring event on April 6 from 2-4 p.m.
Follow the signs and flags and bring identification. Masks are mandatory.
Perrysburg offering wood mulch
PERRYSBURG — The city is offering free wood mulch to residents.
This mulch stockpile has been double ground into wood mulch and can be used for landscaping needs.
An area on the outside of the locked gate at the city distribution area near the wastewater treatment plant at 3 W. Boundary St., has wood mulch that is available at no charge to city residents throughout the year. Residents may take this mulch during daylight hours.
Open house, Easter at Sonlight
WESTON —Sonlight Church & Community Center will hold an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m., with the nursery and children’s church available, and continental breakfast from 9:15-9;45 a.m.
The children’s wing open house is set for April 11 at 10 a.m. with a reception at 11:30 a.m.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 57. Clear at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 65. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 44.
Correction
Vigil is April 3
The Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice is planning a vigil on April 3 from 3-4 p.m. at Woodland Park for the victims of the Atlanta shootings and to protest the rise in anti-Asian hate.
An incorrect date was in Friday’s newspaper.