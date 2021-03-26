County records 12,080 cases
There have been 12,080 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 66 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 210 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 110 active cases; this is an increase of 16 since Monday.
There have been 596 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,760 males and 6,2320 females.
There have been 105 men and 105 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 37 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his 100s, 17 were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 28 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 20,268 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 7,990; health department, 6,440; Wood County Hospital, 3,738; and Community Health Services, 300.
There are 17 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 19.
There are 26-30 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are six-10 active cases in Northwood, Rossford, Walbridge and Weston.
There are one-five active cases in Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun and Wayne.
There have been 16 impacts to local schools for the week of March 15, compared to 31 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (three students, zero staff), Bowling Green Christian Academy (one student, one staff), Eastwood (one student, zero staff), Elmwood (one student, zero staff), Northwood (two students, zero staff), Otsego (two students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (three students, zero staff); and Rossford (two students, one staff).
There have been 919 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is two more than last week.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, the program that powers all of Ohio’s dashboards is down worldwide.
Statewide, there are 854,450 confirmed cases and 18,382 confirmed deaths, but this is from earlier in the week.
Wing night supports legion
BRADNER — The American Legion, 209 W. Crocker St., is having wing night on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
Get eight jumbo wings, tater tots and homemade coleslaw for $9. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for take out or dine in. Face masks are required to enter the legion and social distancing will be implemented.
Vigil planned for Atlanta shooting victims
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice is planning a vigil on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. at Woodland Park for the victims of the Atlanta shootings and to protest the rise in anti-Asian hate.
Everyone is invited to stand in solidarity against racism, xenophobia and misogyny.
The group will light candles in honor of the eight victims and march together along the Woodland Park jogging path in honor of the human right to walk freely and unafraid of violence or harassment.
For more information contact tpcisj@gmail.com or email jsheffe@bgsu.edu.
Groundbreaking planned for Perrysburg Inclusive Playground
PERRYSBURG — Wood County Plays will hold the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground. The event will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road.
“We are beyond excited to move onto the building portion on this project,” said Ryan Wichman, president of Wood County Plays. “Support from the community has been tremendous in order to get us to this day. This is a play space for everyone and every family. For the first time children of all abilities will be able to play side by side with their peers.”
Local dignitaries and select donors will be in attendance along with Wood County Plays board members.
The event kicks off building the first inclusive playground in Perrysburg with earthwork and concrete work scheduled to follow in April and May. A build week for the playground structure is scheduled for late June with a grand opening of the playground in the summer.
NIOT discusses rise of extremism
The next session in the NIOT BG Community Conversation Series will focus on “The Rise of Extremism.”
Join us in conversation with Det. Louis Espinosa, from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
This virtual session will be held on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. Visit www.bgsu.edu/notinourtown for joining links
Learn more about the rise of extremism and domestic terrorist organizations in the United States and in this region of the country. Learn more about active groups within local communities, as well as tips on how to help support the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force work and keep the community safe from potentially dangerous threats.
This session will not be recorded due to the sensitive nature of this content. Attendees can type questions in the chat box during the conversation.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There is a wind advisory in effect until noon today. There will be southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 54. Breezy. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 53. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 66. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.