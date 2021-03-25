Woman killed on railroad tracks near Weston
WESTON — A woman was killed on the Long Judson Road railroad tracks Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 2:18 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from CSX advising a southbound train had possibly struck a pedestrian at the Long Judson Road crossing between Potter and Range Line roads.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the body of a female was located on the tracks south of the crossing.
The crossing’s warning system was activated and operational.
The female has been tentatively identified, but the name will not be released until confirmation by the Wood County Coroner’s Office.
Curtice couple injured in motorcycle crash in Millbury
MILLBURY – A Curtice couple were thrown from their motorcycle and seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Woodville and Millbury roads.
Robert Spurgeon, 89, Millbury, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Millbury Road. Ross Burdge, 58, Curtice, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle northwest bound on Woodville Road. Trudie Burdge, 54, Curtice, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Spurgeon made a left turn onto Woodville Road and failed to yield the right-of-way at the posted stop sign. Spurgeon’s vehicle struck the Harley Davidson and both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.
The Burdges were transported to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by Lake Township EMS. His injuries were non-left threatening and her injuries were serious. Spurgeon was not injured and was wearing a safety belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMS and Pat & Son Towing.
Birth
Hope and Chase Wright, a daughter, March 23, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A high wind watch remains in effect through Friday morning. There will be a south to southwest wind with gusts 25-35 mph. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 39.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 53. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 54. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 64.