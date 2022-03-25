County has 11 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,378 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 11 cases in the last week, according to a Wednesday Wood County Health Department update.
The community is at a low level. The average cases per day is 1.7.
There have been 353 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,095 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,890 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,669,698 confirmed cases and 37,793 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting five cases from March 16-22. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 696 since Jan. 10.
BG school board adds to special meeting
After Monday’s special meeting to discuss the re-employment of a district employee, the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
No board action will be taken.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 36. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 44. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.