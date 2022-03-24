Lake perch dinner served
VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., is serving a lake perch dinner on Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The cost is $12 for lake perch, potato, cole slaw and cookie. This is drive-thru or carryout.
For more information call 419-353-6371.
Toothbrush Trio Relay benefits inclusive playground
The dental office of Alexis Klassen & Associates DDS is organizing the Toothbrush Trio Relay at Carter Park on April 23.
They will be partnering with Wood County Plays and their Duck Drop event, which will be held before the race. Proceeds from both events will benefit the future inclusive playground at Carter Park.
The Toothbrush Trio Relay is a three-person, team relay. Each runner, walker, or rider will complete a 1-mile leg of the 3-mile course. Participants will pass a toothbrush baton to their team member as they finish their leg. The race will be on a paved course around the park so people with all skills, ages, and abilities may participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams in the different combined age divisions.
Race registration information is at www.akadentist.com/events or on social media.
Wood County Plays is a 501©3 non-profit organization that designs, raises funds and builds fully inclusive play spaces that allow children of all abilities to play side by side. For more information on the Wood County Plays, their Duck Drop and the inclusive playground, go to www.wcplays.org.
Community reads dives into caregiving and burnout
PEMBERVILLE — Join the Pemberville Public Library System’s 2022 Community Reads Program, featuring “Already Toast: Caregiving and Burnout in America” by Kate Washington.
This book is a memoir of the author’s struggle to care for her seriously ill husband, offering a revealing look at the role unpaid family caregivers play in a society that fails to provide them with structural support.
Copies of the book are available at the Pemberville, Stony Ridge and Luckey libraries. The Luckey Area Library Movement and Friends of the Pemberville and Stony Ridge Libraries have sponsored a limited number of paperback copies to give away.
Events will take place each Monday in April, starting with presentations about caregiving from Sara Chambers from Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Jessica Ricker from the Wood County Committee on Aging at Stony Ridge Branch Library on April 4. The Community Reads will wrap up on April 25 with a virtual author visit at Pemberville Public Library.
For the full schedule of events, visit the library’s website at pembervillelibrary.org.
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees vote on budget
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township will hold a special meeting on March 31 the 31 at 4 p.m. in the township meeting hall at 26609 Lime City Road.
The trustees will consider and vote on approval of the township permanent budget for calendar year 2022. No other business will be conducted or considered. The special meeting is open to the public.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of rain at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 42. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. A chance of rain Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.